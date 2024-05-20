Xbox offers huge discounts to celebrate the nearly 20 year legacy of the 360

Microsoft has announced an update on its plans to close the Digital Xbox 360 store on 29 July – offering the players substantial price reductions.

The closure of the Digital Xbox 360 Store was announced last year in August, preventing players from purchasing any new games, DLC, or other entertainment from the online store – additionally the Microsoft Movies and TV app will no longer function on the console.

This closure won’t impact the games and other content you already own, however, and Microsoft has now it is running a huge array of discounts on the Digital Xbox 360 Store with new games getting discounted on 18 June and then on 16 July.

The discounts currently range from 50% to 90% off, with bulk hovering around 75-80%, and provide an excellent change for players to pick up any titles they still wanted to play before the service permanently shuts down.

Xbox noted that these discounts are intended to celebrate the legacy of the Xbox 360 and that its working to bring as many discounts as possible to players.

You can see the current list of discounted games here.

