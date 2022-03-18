Hogwarts Legacy gameplay revealed

Avalanche, in partnership with Warner Bros, showcased 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay for its upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game during its dedicated State of Play. It also shared new details about its plan for the game’s release.

Although the game has been heavily marketed for PlayStation, it was also known that the game would be coming to Xbox and PC platforms.

Yesterday, however, Avalanche announced that Hogwarts Legacy will also be coming to Nintendo Switch.

This is a surprise given the massive scale of the game and there will likely be some compromises to the gameplay for it to run on the handheld device.

During the State of Play showcase, members of the Avalanche development team also addressed commonly asked questions and confirmed the release for Hogwarts Legacy will be in the holiday session of 2022, which should be between October and December.

Watch the PlayStation State of Play gameplay reveal to see how the game looks.

