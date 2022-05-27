Marvel universe MMORPG cancelled

Enad Global (EG7) and Daybreak Games have announced that their upcoming Marvel MMORPG game has been cancelled.

EG7 confirmed the development of the unannounced Marvel game in November 2021 and described it as a “long-term” project, with the title even appearing in the Nvidia GeForce Now leak in 2021.

Daybreak Games had been chosen to head up the development of the Marvel MMORPG.

Daybreak Games was reportedly working on another Marvel MMO in 2017, which also got cancelled and led to mass layoffs at the company in 2018.

EG7 had also committed to investing $40 million (R630.5 million) into the development process of the game over a period of three years.

However, this will no longer be the case, and EG7 said to its investors that the money will now be split between other projects, including The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online.

The statement to investors reads as follows:

We will be discontinuing the development of the Marvel project at Daybreak Games.

Based on the re-evaluation of the development risk profile, size of the investment, and the long-term product portfolio strategy for the group, the board has decided to change the development priorities and reallocate resources within the group to focus on alternative long-term projects.

The company will now diversify this investment across multiple, smaller size projects within the group, including the previously announced major upgrades to The Lord of the Rings Online and DC Universe Online, and new game opportunities with our first party, original IPs.

As one of the long-term investments, the change to the Marvel project plan will not impact near to medium term revenues and profits other than the balance sheet and P&L impact related to the write-down.