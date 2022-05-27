Third Sonic movie planned for 2024

While Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is still in theatres, Sega and Paramount Pictures are already preparing for the next instalment of the franchise with a third movie expected in 2024.

According to Tails’ channel, Sonic screenwriters Josh Miller and Pat Casey revealed this information at a small Q&A event held by Klamath Community College for its students.

The screenwriters stated that the third movie’s inspiration and storyline will be adapted from the spin-off games Sonic Adventure 2 and Shadow the Hedgehog.

It was mentioned at the event that Paramount is already looking to cast a big-name actor for the role of Shadow the Hedgehog.

While many were also interested if Amy Rose would feature in the movie, the producers said that they couldn’t comment too much because of a non-disclosure agreement — but they did hint that something was in the works.

“In each new Sonic movie, as long as people have the appetite for them, we’ll keep adding more characters from the game’s universe,” said Miller.

The screenwriters also noted that they are aware that fans want Crush 40 music in the next Sonic movie, which is a classic soundtrack on Sonic Adventure 2.

This means that fans might even get some ‘Live and Learn’ in the next instalment.

Listen to the theme song below if you are not familiar with the soundtrack.

This update comes after the successful reception of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at the global box office — with sales surpassing the original Sonic movie.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s box office has reached $331.64 million (R5.2 billion) worldwide, officially making it the highest-grossing release of any video game film.