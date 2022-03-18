Awesome PC game deals from Steam and Epic Games this weekend

It’s been a great week for gamers; Elden Ring got a content patch, Hogwarts Legacy gameplay was shown, and tomorrow is the beginning of a long weekend – what could be better?

With the free time you’ll have for the next three days, you’ll want something new and exciting to play

Don’t worry, as MyGaming is here to provide you with the best deals currently being offered so you can have the maximum amount of entertainment for the minimum price.

Here are the best game discounts on Steam and Epic Games this weekend.

In Sound Mind – Free (usually R205) on Epic Games

It Takes Two – R259.98 (60% off) on Steam

Nier: Automata – R233 (50% off) on Steam

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – R409.97 (59% off) on Steam

Song of Horror – R281.99 (40% off) on Epic Games

Patron – R98.69 (30% off) on Epic Games

Dead by Daylight – R109.99 (50% off) on Epic Games

EA Publisher Sale – up to 90% off on Steam

JRPG Sale – up to 80% off on Steam

Read: Hogwarts Legacy gameplay revealed