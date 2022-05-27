Returnal is coming to Steam

Sony recently announced that it intends to bring more of its titles to PC. According to a SteamDB entry, Returnal will probably be one of those titles

While the entry on SteamDB is not named Returnal – it’s called Oregon – the information on the data page is almost certainly for the game.

The title is listed as an online co-op, third person-shooter bullet hell with a female protagonist and rogue-lite/rogue-like gameplay.

If that wasn’t sufficient, several entries directly name content from the game on the entry’s localisation page.

For instance, the planet on which the main character gets stranded in Returnal is Atropos. One of the data keys is #status_atropos. Likewise, a recent addition to the game was the Tower of Sisyphus, which has a similar key.

The other keys also support this with values like Helios, about to die, in Arena and so on.

Returnal is a third-person bullet hell rogue-lite that follows the journey of a woman named Selene who crash-landed on a strange alien planet.

While on this planet, whenever Selene dies, she resets to the moment directly after the crash but retains her memories before her death.

Returnal offers a uniquely challenging experience where the player must fight tooth and nail each run as they struggle to find the truth of Selene’s situation and escape the strange planet.

Returnal is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive.