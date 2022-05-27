Crazy PC game deals from Steam and Epic Games this weekend — 27 May

June is fast approaching and with it will come a slue of game announcements and news.

Until then, however, here are the best deals on PC for Steam and Epic Games titles that you can get this weekend.

BioShock: The Collection — Free (usually R579) on Epic Games

Horizon Zero Dawn — R299.50 (50% off) on Steam

Tales of Arise — R574.50 (50% off) on Steam

Divinity: Original Sin 2 — R195.60 (60% off) on Steam

Ghostwire: Tokyo — R593.34 (34% off) on Epic Games

Far Cry 6 — R499.50 (50% off) on Epic Games

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut — R73.49 (65% off) on Epic Games

Steam Racing Fest — Up to 80% off on Steam

AniMAY Sale — Up to 85% off on Steam

Annapurna Interactive Publisher Sale — Up to 70% off on Steam

Epic MEGA Sale 2022 — Up to 75% off on Epic Games