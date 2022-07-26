Papers, Please coming to mobile

The dystopian document thriller game Papers, Please is getting a mobile port for iOS and Android next month on 5 August.

The mobile port will be a paid, standalone app and was announced on Twitter by Lucas Pop – the game’s developer.

The game’s mobile version will have adjusted timers, controls, and a completely new interface to ensure the mobile experience is smooth.

Pope also jokingly confirmed that the console versions of the game are on track for a release in 2031 – this was met with the mirth of fans with comments mentioning the PS7 and Wii phone.

Papers, Please was first released on PC in 2013 and received an iPad-only version in 2014 and a PlayStation Vita port in 2017.

The new mobile version will be available as an update for the iPad app, and iOS 11 is the minimum supported OS.