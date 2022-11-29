The absurdly priced laptop that I would love to own

If I had unlimited money and could buy any gaming laptop, it would be the Asus Rog Mothership GZ700.

I would need an endless amount of cash to afford the behemoth of a laptop as it is currently being sold for $6,000 (R103,000) – not including import fees as it is currently not for sale in South Africa.

Incredible specs

Although it may charge an astronomical price, it makes sense when you look at the laptop’s specs.

The laptop has an Intel i9 processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Graphics Card with 8GBs of RAM, a 1.5TB SSD, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Particularly impressive for a gaming-specific laptop is the 64 GB Ram.

The internal hardware makes the Rog Mothership an absolute beast of a computer.

Fun design

Besides the incredible specs, the noticeable thing that separates the Rog Mothership from its competitors is that it can separate its keyboard from its screen, turning it into a hybrid between a gaming PC and a tablet.

This allows the user to rest the screen on its built-in rear kickstand, which would be great for me as I prefer having my screen further away.

It also presents a technical benefit, as it allows for greater cooling of the processor and graphics card compared to a regular laptop.

This means the Rog Mothership can run any game at maxed settings without the system overheating.

One possible drawback is that the screen is only 1920 x 1080 but considering the standing screen display size is only 17.3 inches, it is not a significant issue as you would need a much larger screen to truly enjoy UHD or 4K resolutions.

My personal preference

This would make the perfect gaming laptop for incredibly rich me, as I would only want to buy one that could run games to the absolute limit technically.

Moreover, I come from a console background, so having a piece of hardware that can run games from the off is a selling point for me.

I also have no experience building computers, so having a laptop that’s hardware is maxed out is excellent for me, as I do not want to upgrade it further down the line.

My preference for a gaming laptop already pre-built to the absolute max is why I would buy a Rog Mothership if I were stupidly wealthy.

List of Specs: