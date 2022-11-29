This insane gaming PC will cost you over R90,000

I have recently been looking at PC hardware and wondered what the best gaming PC I could build would look like.

I’ve decided to give myself an unlimited budget to make a hypothetical PC with no restraints.

Here is the machine that I have come up with:

Graphics card

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the most robust GPU out there and will be the centerpiece of this PC – with everything else being built around it.

The incredible ray tracing and use of Nvidia’s DLSS make it a standout.

Click here to find out more about the impressive GPU.

Processor

Two high-end processors could effectively handle the power of the GeForce RTX 4090 – the Intel Core i9-13900K and the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

To determine which processor is best suited for the GeForce RTX 4090, I have used tests by Club386.

They found that in the lowest resolution they tested in, FHD, the Core i9 usually produced more fps – Far Cry 6 ran at 153 fps on the Core I9 compared to 124 fps on the Ryzen 9.

Although the difference reduced when it came to UHD, the Core I9 was nominally ahead in every game they tested except for Assassins Creed: Valhalla – but the difference was only one fps.

Therefore, the Intel Core i9-13900K is my choice of CPU.

Motherboard

Considering that the best motherboard for your PC depends on your processor, I have chosen one best optimised for the Intel Core i9-13900K – MSI’s MPG Z790 Carbon WIFI.

This motherboard has excellent features ranging from WIFI6E connectivity to five M.2 slots.

RAM

The best part of the MPG Z790 motherboard is its ability to support a large amount of DDR5 RAM.

This is essential as it will bring the best out of the GeForce RTX 4090.

Corsair Vengeance 32GB (16×2) DDR5 AMD is the best choice, as it is widely regarded as gaming’s best RAM.

The motherboard also has four DDR5 RAM slots, so I could add another 32GBs (16×2) to make it 64GBs of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 Ram.

Although the title literally has AMD, it will still effectively run with our Intel Core I9 processor.

Power supply

The parts mentioned above, especially the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, will require a massive power supply due to how powerful they are.

I have thus decided to go with the Corsair HX1200 80 Plus Platinum 1200W Power Supply Unit.

1200W is more than what is produced by a standard Microwave, so it should easily power the unit – unless Eskom decides otherwise.

Cooling

The machine would also produce a lot of heat due to how hard I intend to push it.

Thus, the DeepCool LS720 premium liquid CPU cooler is my choice as it produces some of the best cooling possible.

The fan keeps noise lower than 33 decibels – more noise is generated in a quiet library – ensuring I can hear the games I am playing without my PC screaming over them.

Case

The imported HYTE Y60 case would also allow for cooling via its three preinstalled fans and the sweeping lateral vents placed at the bottom of the case.

The case also features a tempered glass design, so I could marvel at the unbelievably powerful PC I have created, which costs a staggering R91,153.

Specs and price