BioShock creator unveils Judas – and it looks like more Bioshock

Ghost Story Games, which was co-founded by BioShock creator Ken Levine, has unveiled its first ever game – Judas.

Judas will be a narrative first-person shooter that is clearly inspired by the BioShock series – including its creepy aesthetic and swarms of robotic enemies.

However, the game is not an official follow-up to BioShock, nor is it set in the same universe as the legendary horror-shooter series.

“You are the mysterious and troubled Judas,” reads the game’s description on the Ghost Story Games website.

“Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies.”

“Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?”

Ghost Story Games did not provide a release date for this title.

Check out the Judas trailer below.

We’re excited to announce #Judas, a new single-player, narrative, first-person shooter. Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Add to your Wishlist and sign up for updates here: https://t.co/8Xg3d2OX73 #JudasGame pic.twitter.com/RcTkq4L5FS — Ghost Story (@GhostStoryGames) December 9, 2022

