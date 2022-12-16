5 epic games coming in 2023

2022 was a mixed bag for the gaming industry: while there were a few major successes like Elden Ring and God of War: Rangarok, many other exciting games were delayed to 2023 and beyond.

While this may have made parts of 2022 disappointing to gamers, it has set up a bumper 2023 launch schedule for the industry.

We have highlighted five of the most exciting video games that are set to launch in 2023.

1. Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: 10 February 2023

10 February 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Hogwarts Legacy promises to be the ultimate video game for Harry Potter fans across the world.

Set well before the events of the Harry Potter series, gamers will play as a student at Hogwarts and will experience what life at the famous fictitious school would really be like.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release date: 12 May 2023

12 May 2023 Platform: Nintendo Switch

The iconic Legend of Zelda franchise hit a home run with Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom is set to follow in its footsteps.

Explore the world of Hyrule as Link – completing puzzles, soaring through the sky, and following a brand new story.

3. Starfield

Release date: H1 of 2023

H1 of 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Starfield is an exciting new entry to Bethesda’s list of legendary RPG series, such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.

This game seems to be even bigger and more complex than the Bethesda RPG games that came before it, and we can’t wait to travel through its extensive universe.

4. Diablo IV

Release date: 6 June 2023

6 June 2023 Platforms: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Diablo IV is the next entry into Activision Blizzard’s hugely popular series, and it looks as dark and grim as ever.

It was recently announced that the game will launch on 6 June 2023 – so fans only have about half a year of waiting left.

5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Release date: 2023

2023 Platform: PlayStation 5

We don’t know when Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023, but if it is anything like the game it follows, it will be a ton of fun.

Swinging through New York City never gets old, and the Spider-Man games have a track record of great story-telling – so if the game sticks to this formula, it is almost guaranteed to be a runaway success.

Now read: The top announcements at The Game Awards 2022