5 epic games coming in 2023

2022 was a mixed bag for the gaming industry: while there were a few major successes like Elden Ring and God of War: Rangarok, many other exciting games were delayed to 2023 and beyond.
While this may have made parts of 2022 disappointing to gamers, it has set up a bumper 2023 launch schedule for the industry.
We have highlighted five of the most exciting video games that are set to launch in 2023.
1. Hogwarts Legacy
- Release date: 10 February 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch
Hogwarts Legacy promises to be the ultimate video game for Harry Potter fans across the world.
Set well before the events of the Harry Potter series, gamers will play as a student at Hogwarts and will experience what life at the famous fictitious school would really be like.
2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Release date: 12 May 2023
- Platform: Nintendo Switch
The iconic Legend of Zelda franchise hit a home run with Breath of the Wild, and Tears of the Kingdom is set to follow in its footsteps.
Explore the world of Hyrule as Link – completing puzzles, soaring through the sky, and following a brand new story.
3. Starfield
- Release date: H1 of 2023
- Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC
Starfield is an exciting new entry to Bethesda’s list of legendary RPG series, such as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls.
This game seems to be even bigger and more complex than the Bethesda RPG games that came before it, and we can’t wait to travel through its extensive universe.
4. Diablo IV
- Release date: 6 June 2023
- Platforms: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
Diablo IV is the next entry into Activision Blizzard’s hugely popular series, and it looks as dark and grim as ever.
It was recently announced that the game will launch on 6 June 2023 – so fans only have about half a year of waiting left.
5. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Release date: 2023
- Platform: PlayStation 5
We don’t know when Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023, but if it is anything like the game it follows, it will be a ton of fun.
Swinging through New York City never gets old, and the Spider-Man games have a track record of great story-telling – so if the game sticks to this formula, it is almost guaranteed to be a runaway success.
