Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 7 details revealed – More evil endings and mod support

In a community post yesterday, Larian Studios provided more details on future patches and features.

Starting off the post, Larian noted it still had a few tricks up its sleeve and that they are currently working on Patch 7 for the game – which will add improved evil endings.

This will provide even darker conclusions to players going for an evil playthrough and will include endings for non-Durge (Dark Urge) characters, too.

The new ending cinematics will also feature music from Borislav Slavov – a now BAFTA award-winning composer.

Along with the evil endings, Patch 7 will fix several bugs players have reported, such as Jaheira not following the group and jumping into combat, Wyll’s less-than-romantic greetings, and missing Narrator lines from the Gortash and Dark Urge confrontation.

Patch 7 will also begin introducing the official modding tools Larian has been working on – allowing players to change up visuals, animations, sounds, stats, and more to overhaul Baldur’s Gate 3.

Finally, the update indicated that Larian is still working on bringing crossplay and a photo mode to the game.

Change of direction

Larian Studios recently announced it won’t be introducing any major new narrative content (DLC) to Baldur’s Gate 3 or making a sequel.

Instead the studio is now working on its own IPs with two new projects.

For those with concerns about this decision, Larian Studio founder and CEO Swen Vincke had this to say:

“I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever. I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good,”

