Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition available on PC after ten year wait

The 2014 remastered port of Tomb Raider (2013) has been released on PC via the Microsoft store.

Tomb Raider (2013) initially released on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC and was a reboot of the popular series featuring a younger Lara Croft on a dangerous island adventure.

A year after its release it received a remastered and improved port for PS4 and Xbox One, this version titled Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition.

However, the remaster was never made available to PC players and now, a decade later, this has been rectified.

Tomb raider: Definitive Edition was shadowdropped on the Microsoft Store with seemingly no fanfare or announcement, the release only being noticed on 24 April on Reddit.

It’s possible the shadowdrop is due to the title being poorly optimised for PC with numerous issues ranging from missing animations and broken physics to performance issues and general bugginess.

Regardless, the fact that PC players can now enjoy the Definitive Edition of the 2013 title a full ten years after its release is notable in of itself.

You can find the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition port for PC here.

