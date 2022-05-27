Every game announcement and trailer for PlayStation this week – 27 May

With a jam-packed June fast approaching, you might be inclined to think that this week has been a quiet one for PlayStation.

However, although there aren’t any significant titles, there were still several interesting announcements, releases and content trailers that may interest you.

We’ve highlighted the best announcements below.

Announcement trailers

No Man’s Sky – Leviathan Expedition (PS4/5) — DLC Trailer

Temtem – 1.0 Release Date Trailer (PS5) — Announcement Trailer

Gran Turismo World Series 2022 (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer

SD Gundam Battle Alliance – Release Date (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – New DLC (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer

Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer

Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PS4) — Announcement Trailer

Launch trailers

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun Maverick Aircraft Set (PS4) — Launch Trailer

NBA 2K22 – Season 7: Return of Heroes (PS4/5) — Launch Trailer

Content trailers

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Season of the Haunted (PS4/5) — Content Trailer

Hogwarts Legacy – Next Gen Immersion (PS5) — Content Trailer