Every game announcement and trailer for PlayStation this week – 27 May

With a jam-packed June fast approaching, you might be inclined to think that this week has been a quiet one for PlayStation.
However, although there aren’t any significant titles, there were still several interesting announcements, releases and content trailers that may interest you.
We’ve highlighted the best announcements below.
Announcement trailers
No Man’s Sky – Leviathan Expedition (PS4/5) — DLC Trailer
Temtem – 1.0 Release Date Trailer (PS5) — Announcement Trailer
- Gran Turismo World Series 2022 (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance – Release Date (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – New DLC (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer
- Them’s Fightin’ Herds (PS4/5) — Announcement Trailer
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (PS4) — Announcement Trailer
Launch trailers
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Top Gun Maverick Aircraft Set (PS4) — Launch Trailer
NBA 2K22 – Season 7: Return of Heroes (PS4/5) — Launch Trailer
- Amazing Princess Sarah (PS4) — Launch Trailer
- Amazing Superhero Squad (PS4/5) — Launch Trailer
- Blow & Fly (PS4/5) — Launch Trailer
- Brawlhalla x Street Fighter Part 2 (PS4) — Launch Trailer
- Farming Simulator 22 – Free AGI Pack (PS4/5) — Launch Trailer
- Underland: The Climb (PS4/5) — Launch Trailer
Content trailers
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Season of the Haunted (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
Hogwarts Legacy – Next Gen Immersion (PS5) — Content Trailer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Artwork Reveal (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- Genshin Impact – Version 2.7 “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” (PS4/5) — Update Trailer
- Gran Turismo 7 – Patch 1.15 (PS4/5) — Update Trailer
- OlliOlliWorld: Void Riders (PS4/5) — Gameplay Trailer
- Rainbow Six Siege – Yakuza (PS4/5) — Bundle Trailer
- Roller Champions – Kickoff (PS4) — Gameplay Trailer
- SpiderHeck – Multiplayer (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- Tchia – Ocean Exploration Mini-Feature (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- The Crew 2 – Japan BITS Summit (PS4) — Content Trailer
- The Quarry (PS4/5) — Gameplay Trailer
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Operation Vector Glare (PS4) — Character Trailer
