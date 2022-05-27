Xbox Game Pass reveals 4 games for June 2022

Xbox Game Pass has revealed four games that will form part of its line-up of games coming to the subscription service in June 2022.

While Game Pass gets new games every month, history has taught us that Microsoft likes to keep up the suspense and avoids giving away its upcoming line-up until the very last minute.

Microsoft, therefore, usually reveals the titles in two-week batches, and this seems to be the case with the new games coming in June.

Although Microsoft has announced four of the titles coming to Game Pass next month, these games are a taste of what’s to come as fans are only likely to learn of the full line-up around 1 June.

The four titles confirmed to be coming to Xbox Game Pass are listed below.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition — June 1

For Honor is a medieval-themed hack-and-slash action MOBA developed by Ubisoft and released in 2018.

The game offers players a new arcade mode and an endless PvE experience in a story campaign that is playable solo or with a friend.

With 16 unique and customizable heroes across four factions, players can choose the best hero to suit their playstyle.

Conquer Ashfeld as the Tiandi, wield the mighty guandao as the Jiang Jun, master the hook swords of the Nuxia, and outplay rivals as the nimble Shaolin.

Players can also compete with friends as the game offers several PvP multiplayer modes, including a 4v4 castle-siege Breach mode.

Assassin’s Creed Origins — June 7

Assassin’s Creed Origins is an action role-playing game developed and published by Ubisoft and released in 2017.

The game is set in ancient Egypt during a time of economic uncertainty and a ruthless fight for power.

Plays will get the chance to sail down the Nile, uncover the mysteries of the pyramids, and fight against dangerous ancient factions and wild beasts as they explore a volatile environment.

The game also features Assassin’s Creed’s unique fighting mechanics, and players will loot and use dozens of weapons with different characteristics and rarities.

Shadowrun Trilogy — June 21

Shadowrun is a single-player turn-based tactical RPG from developer Harebrained that was released in 2015.

The Shadowrun Trilogy contains Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall – Director’s Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong – Extended Edition.

All three games take place in a dystopian cyberpunk future that is dominated by corporations and in which magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy like elves, trolls, orcs, and dwarves.

Players will have to survive day-by-day on skill and instinct alone, and when the powerful or the desperate need a job to be done, you get it done — by any means necessary.

Escape Academy — June 28

Releasing for the first time on June 28, Escape Academy is a puzzle adventure game developed by Coin Crew Games and Published by iam8bit.

Players are given the role of a student who has just arrived at Escape Academy, a school where promising students train to become the ultimate Escapist.

The game will place you in a variety of masterfully designed rooms, created by experienced experts in the field of real-life escape rooms.

Players have the option of experiencing the Escape Academy alone in single-player or through two-player co-op play, which is also available in local or online split-screen.